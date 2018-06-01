Botswana ready to host CUCSA games

Botswana Tertiary Students Sports Association (BOTESSA) President Herbert Letsebe is confident the country is ready to host the Confederation of University and Colleges Sports Associations (CUCSA) Games.

The event will be held in Gaborone from the 18th to the 22nd of June, with athletes from nine countries competing across 11 different sporting codes.

Updating the media through the week on how preparations were going, Letsebe revealed organisers were waiting for Mozambique to confirm their participation in the Games, which would take the number of participating nations up to 10.

He noted softball, karate and badminton would not be included at the competition, explaining that for a code to be considered a minimum of four countries must play it, which was not the case with these three sports.

“The Athletes Village will be University of Botswana and the games will be played at the University’s sports arena. Team Botswana has been selected and 194 players from all codes will be participating. We had a camp at Serowe and netball and athletics were not part of it as they had activities over the weekend”.

“The second camp will be from the 11th to the 15th at Lobatse where we expect all codes to be present,” stresse Letsebe, adding that the Ministry of Health and Wellness have provided doctors and nurses to take care of Team Botswana.

He said they got a positive support from local companies and intend to unveil their sponsors next week.

Letsebe promised the Games would be ‘big’, noting the marketing for the event was higher than it has been before.

He said Baboloki Thebe, Amantle Montsho, Tsotso Ngele and other elite athletes from different codes have pledged their support

President Mokgweetsi Masisi has been confirmed as Guest of Honour for the Official Opening.