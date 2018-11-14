Botswana Life’s new office creates 72 jobs in Palapye

Taking advantage of the sprouting developments in Palapye, Botswana Life has opened a new branch in the area.

The office was opened this week Monday at Diphalane Mall– one of the many malls that have emerged in Palapye in recent times.

Botswana Life Chief Operations Officer, Priscilla Ndadi, explained that the reason why the company chose Palapye is because of the high traffic of people who stand to benefit from the company’s services.

“As we speak, about 72 staff including agents are employed at this branch, meaning 72 families will be cared for,” said Ndadi, adding that Botswana Life is committed to making sure all Batswana are offered a dignified life, and that they are insured.

According to Ndadi, Palapye branch shows dedication to the township by Botswana Life.

“This branch opening speaks further to our dedication to Palapye. We recognize the current role Palapye plays and her contribution to our National economy, to our culture and to our greater story as Batswana,” she explained.