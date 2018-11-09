Botswana Life launches International Investment Product

Botswana Life Insurance Limited (Botswana Life) is committed to helping Batswana enhance their financial stability and security.

In this vein, at the start of the month Botswana Life launched its International Investment Plan Product, designed to assist the company’s Affluent Clients to access Offshore Investments through Sanlam Global Investment Solutions.

Guests at the launch included newly appointed Botswana Life Insurance Limited CEO, Ronald James Samuels, and Sanlam Global Investment Solutions Head of Operations, Michelle Moller.

Speaking at the event, Botswana Life Product Development Manager, Ezweni Tshuma said, “As Botswana Life, we pride ourselves in developing solutions that make a positive difference in the lives of our customers.

Part of the unique feature offered through this plan is allowing investors to view the transactions in their investment account over the internet. Each investor will be allocated a login name and access password that will allow them to monitor and view their investments.”

Through this latest investment offering, Botswana Life expressed its commitment to creating a world where everyone is financially secure through long-term insurance solutions for individuals and groups.

The plan is offered as a single International Investment Product, giving Affluent clients access to their investment value at any time, and will be distributed through accredited agents, Wealth Managers and contracted brokers working with Botswana Life’s Affluent team.

Commenting on the launch, Botswana Life Insurance Limited Acting Head of Affluent Thabiso Nkile said, “We are passionate about offering our clients financial security.

“We want to make certain that our clients are confident we have them covered, and this investment policy is yet another way in which we are able to achieve this. By providing our clients with a tool that helps them build a legacy for themselves and their loved ones, we are creating a platform that secures their future.”