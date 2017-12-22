Botswana going to the dogs

Maladministration worries outgoing BQA boss

“I am concerned about the seeping culture of injustice, unfairness, corruption, and lack of integrity that is taking root in our country.”

These were the sentiments shared by outgoing Botswana Qualification Authority (BQA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Abel Modungwa at his farewell function last week.

As a parting note from his executive seat with the tertiary education regulator, Modungwa urged the remaining parties and the entire nation to cross over to the other side where there is no corruption, injustice, and excessive self-interest.

“Our dealings must always be above board. We must lead responsible lives. If we fail to take heed now, we will perish as a nation,” warned Modungwa who shared that he will be leaving his post to serve God full-time and to be a farmer.

Modungwa noted that work at BQA impacts directly on some of the concerns of the nation such as job creation and poverty eradication.

He added that an efficient and quality education and training system leads to an improvement in the quality of lives.

“Where I failed, it was not intentional, but simply that I am human. I can only ask for forgiveness,” he said in his parting words.

For his part, BQA Board Chairperson Charles Siwawa highlighted that Modungwa’s commitment, dedication and vision has taken BQA to its current status.

He also noted Modungwa’s passion and committed to the development and management of the education, training and skills development system in Botswana and the region.

The Board Chairperson also said BQA as a regulatory body, was established to improve the quality of teaching and learning through the establishment of the overarching National Credit and Qualifications Framework (NCQF) and a common quality assurance platform for all qualifications, an undertaking he said, Modungwa held the reigns of as BQA CEO.

“Your service to the nation in this capacity is invaluable,” he asserted.