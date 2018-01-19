A first of its kind on home soil, local content producers will host a Botswana content producers exhibition.

The inaugural event takes place at the Main Mall square area this Friday, with one of the organisers, Ben Raletsatsi, explaining the idea is to give a platform to local talent as well as local content producers.

According to Raletsatsi, investors and buyers will have the opportunity to interact with film producers.

The exhibition is also an opportunity for filmmakers to get advice from buyers on the expected standard as well as feedback from the public.

Admission is free for the public.