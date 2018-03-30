Botho university offers MBA

Botho University (BU) Team Leader- Social Media & Brand Development, Boitumelo Kaetwa, says the fast growing tertiary institution now offers Master of Business Administration (MBA) courses.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Botswana Human Resource Development Skills Fair and Career Clinics that was held in Gaborone last week, Kaetwa said Botho University has been in existence for the past 20 years and that the institution has since established itself are a reputable university.

“We have always strived to produce graduates that are employable and at the same time those who think beyond employability and become entrepreneurs. The fair gives us an opportunity to interact with our potential students and take them through our progammes which are relevant to the industry needs. This year we came up with a tagline ‘Future skills for Future Jobs’ because we want to produce graduates who will bring solutions as far as economic diversification is concerned,” said Kaetwa

For the convenience of potential students and clients, Kaetwa said they decided to display information on all their faculties and programmes at their stall.

She said the Jewelry Management Design programme did well this year compared to the past when most students were reluctant to apply for it.

She said they brought students who are studying the programme to share with prospective students what they can expect to learn as well as opportunities available after graduating.

“We have a student who won a scholarship to pursue her Bachelors Degree in jewelry management, so it shows there is a market for the programme even abroad. Our university has Computing, Business and Accounting, Engineering and Applied Sciences, Health and Education and Hospitality and Sustainable Tourism faculties. Our infrastructure is comparable to worldwide standards,” she said