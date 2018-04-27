Botho University gives back to Francistown

As part of their on-going commitment to give back to the community, Botho University made various donations to two disadvantaged families in Francistown’s Block 5 location on Thursday.

The Francistown campus’s Student Representative Council (SRC) built a standpipe for one Daniel Fani and also donated food hampers and toiletry to Fani and Shimane Johane.

Giving an overview of the project during Thursday’s handing-over ceremony, Francistown campus Assistant Manager, Moses Poloko revealed Botho have adopted the Presidential initiative of helping those in need within our communities.

Poloko explained the donation was in keeping with Botho’s proud history of contributing to the community.

“We did not start today, we have been donating books to brigades, food hampers to SOS, Lephoi centre and other organisations,” he highlighted, adding the University often give teaching sessions to junior schools in Francistown and surrounding areas.

“We also contribute to sport, as we often give Francistown teams a platform to practice in our play grounds for free,” said Poloko.

For his part, area Councillor, Gaone Majere applauded Botho Universtity for their desire to help and support those in need.

He described Botho as ‘a virtue in Botswana’, calling the donation a symbol of that.

“I’m proud to say that this school, unlike others, is not here to make profit only; they give back to the community,” Majere praised.

The beneficiaries, who both broke down in tears of joy, said they were very grateful for the donation and wished the students well in their studies.