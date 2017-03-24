Botho shines at Lesotho CHE fair 2017

Having opened just a year ago in Maseru, Lesotho, Botho University made a good impression at the annual Lesotho CHE Fair.

The University was announced the winner of ‘Best Overall Stall’ and ‘Best Stall in University Category’ at the CHE Fair 2017 held at Manthabiseng Convention centre in Lesotho recently.

Having participated for the 3rd consecutive year, BU emerged as the winner from among many leading educational institutions that took part in the CHE fair.

“We designed the stall with the intention of creating brand awareness and visibility at the fair. The stall reflected the diverse programs developed and offered by Botho University,” said the university spokesperson, Boitumelo Kaetwa.

The Botho University stall, Kaetwa said, marked a unique approach in connecting with the audience at the CHE Fair and gave a glimpse of the campus environment and the great opportunities the youth would be able to acquire in stepping into their professional careers with a Botho University education.

“Botho University was honoured to be a part of the CHE fair 2017 and take great pride in educating the youth of the country on programmes that help them make their professional dreams a reality.,” she said.