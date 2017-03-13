Botho college students granted bail

Magistrate Ike Raphael of Village magistrates court this week granted bail to eight Botho University students.

The students are accused of burning refuse on the road near the school premises on Monday and they were all charged with common nuisance.

The eight are Tebagano Goabaone (19), Refilwe Moabi (20), Ramphatlhotse Ntume (25), Eunice Moabanyeng (24), Ketshephaone Selepe, Keitseng Mosenyegi (26), Patrick Leruta (21) and Lapologang Motlogelwa (23).

The university has of late been gripped by incidents of student revolt as disgruntled learners staged demonstrations over unaccredited courses.

It has been alleged there are only four courses accredited out of 48 offered at Botho University.

State Prosecutor Onkgopotse Gaotlolwe on Wednesday told court that investigations in the matter were almost complete.

He said the prosecution did not have a problem with the students being granted bail.

When delivering bail conditions Magistrate Raphael order the accused not to get involved in any criminal offence while on bail.

He warned them that should they repeat a similar offence their bail will be revoked and they will be detained again.

Raphael said the accused should also attend all court sessions as ordered by the court.

Plea was reserved for the accused students and they all agreed that they will abide by the bail conditions.

Their next mention date will be on the 4th of May.