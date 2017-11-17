BOSETU celebrates with colourful culture night

Stanbic Bank Piazza at Molapo Crossing has been confirmed as the venue for the 9th edition of the popular Botswana Sector of Educators Trade Union (BOSETU) Cultural Night.

The annual show is set for December 15, with award-winning South African duo, Mafikizolo announced as the headline act.

The ‘Love Potion’ hit-makers will share the spotlight with local songbird Amantle Brown and folk band Sereetsi and The Natives.

BOSETU’s music groups, including their traditional troupe and choir, will also form part of the night’s entertainment.

Illustrating some of the reasons for holding the fun-filled event, the union’s Secretary General, Tobokani Rari, said, “Although the event is meant to raise funds for the union, we also use it as a marketing and maintenance strategy.

“It is also a chance for teachers from all corners of the country to convene under one roof, celebrate and dance the night away whilst showcasing their talent,” Rari explained, adding that the event is specially designed to appeal to both the young and the old.

At a press brief held this week, Rari further noted that the Cultural Night was part of BOSETU’s Corporal Social Responsibility, with some of the proceeds being donated to the underprivileged.

“We have in past built houses for different families in Gantsi and Mmadinare. This is to show that we are not only a robust union when it comes to raising awareness about our members welfare, but we do also engage in CRS,” he said.

The 2017 instalment of the BOSETU Cultural Night – an initiative that dates back to 2009 – will take place under the theme, ‘Music and Culture, an interconnection towards social inclusion’.

BOSETU currently boasts close to 17, 000 members across all the sub sectors of the Botswana education sector.