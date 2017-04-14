Border posts ready for Easter

Tlokweng Boarder Post Immigration Officer in Charge, Kedumetse Lepang says all is in place to ease the movement of people entering and leaving Botswana at ports of entry during Easter Holidays.

Lepang said the department will deploy more personnel and senior managers to enhance service quality during this period when they anticipate a large number of travelers leaving and entering the country, especially church members.

“We will be monitoring the situation on Thursday to see if we can extend operation hours but as of now I can say the boarder will be open from 6 to 12pm. We normally liaise with South African border post to see if there is need to extend hours and operate 24hours on the first and last day of holidays. Our office is ready to receive all travelers in and out of Botswana and we will do so with the highest levels of professionalism and efficiency,” said Lepang

He said they trust that providing more hours to facilitate movement of persons and goods will minimize the burden of long queues and undue delays.

Lepang advised those who will be travelling to ensure that their travel documents are valid and in order.

He also advised that those who will be traveling with minor children should have an affidavit or consent of parents and their certified copies of birth certificates as required by the law.

‘This only applies to when the name of the child’s father appears on the birth certificate. If a relative travels with the child affidavits from both parents are required. We wish all travelers a safe and most fulfilling Easter break,’ he said