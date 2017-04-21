Bopeu vs Bofepuso

Gaongalelwe refuses to recuse himself

In a packed high courtroom on Wednesday afternoon, advocate, Duma Boko accused senior judge, Justice Stephen Gaongalelwe of prejudice and asked him to recuse himself from the case in which BOPEU is seeking the Court of Appeal to nullify an earlier decision by high court judge Tshepo Motswagole, which set aside the unilateral 3 % and 4 % salary increment by the government recently.

The two of the country’s largest trade unions’, BOPEU and BOFEPUSU, were once again head butting in court over workers’ salary.

Representing BOPEU, Boko argued that the presiding judge could not dispense justice fairly in a case which also affects him directly.

“This is clear case of nemo indiex in causa sua (loosely translated to ‘ you cannot be a judge in your own case’,” Boko said before calling on Gaongalelwe to recuse himself.

“If there is a case of violation of the constitution such as this one, we should trust that the court must bring an appropriate remedy,” Boko submitted.

Justice Gaofenngwe however turned down Boko’s application.

“The recusal application moved by Mr.Boko in relation to myself is hereby dismissed. Reasons will follow in due course,” said Gaongalelwe.

The case continues on Thursday.