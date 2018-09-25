BOPEU condemns militarisation of teachers

Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU) has called for the immediate ceasure of the ongoing ‘Life Skills Workshop’ if their members at the Matsiloje BDF Military Camp.

The Deputy Secretary General, Ketlhapeleng Karabo, told journalists at a press conference in Francistown that public servants employed in various Technical Colleges and Brigades received a Savingram inviting them to what was termed a ‘Life Skills Workshop’s.

“Our members wake up at 4am and are made to run 8km everyday. This is unacceptable as our members are ordinary teachers from fields such as carpentry, welding and bricklaying,” Karabo said.

He said their members have been complaining since arriving at the camp as they are not receiving any worthy life skills besides military training.

“We call on President Masisi to take decisive action against those who sanctioned these trainings,” Karabo said.