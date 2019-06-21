Booze n' ball

The dreaded list of individuals convicted of drink driving published on the national publication Daily News is back.

Introduced under the regime of former President, Ian Khama to shame drunken drivers, the list by the Ministry of Defence, Justice and Security has featured several prominent members of society.

This week, one of local football’s brightest talents, Motsholetsi Sikele finds himself on the dreaded page.

Shaya is a big fan of the football star and secretly hopes this could be a different Sikele, not Township Roller’s 27-year-old midfield magician.

If indeed it is you, I hope you have learnt your lesson and you’ll be a better role model to your young fans.