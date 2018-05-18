“Boot lick for votes” Masisi

President Mokgweetsi Masisi has advised the Botswana Democratic Party’s (BDP) candidate for Moselewapula ward, Gilbert Boikhutso, to ‘boot lick’ for votes if he wants to win this Saturday’s bye-elections.

Speaking on his unannounced visit to Gerald Estates in Francistown on Tuesday, Masisi told Boikhutso he must not be too proud to beg for votes.

“You should plead with voters, do not lie to them, be straight and forward and ask for the votes.

“People need to be begged! If you are like me, you beg until they agree. Boot lick them if you have to and do not be embarrassed about it,” said Masisi, stressing it was important for the BDP to retain the constituency, which became vacant after the death of former Deputy Mayor, Lechedzani Modenga in February.

In the lead up to this weekend’s bye-election, Boikhutso easily defeated his rivals in a one-sided Primary Election in which he won 239 more votes than his nearest challenger (only 459 voted in total, 299 for Boikhutso).

The President called for unity amongst these ‘rivals’, urging them to work together and help their candidate emerge victorious for the good of the party.

His sentiments come after those who lost to Boikhutso – Joseph Mabutho, Mavis Amos, Joyce Ndove and Kabelo Maseko – cried foul and wrote a letter to the Regional Committee stating that they do not accept the Primary Elections results.

Their appeal was dismissed, however, allegedly causing the four to retaliate by trying to undermine Boikhutso’s campaign.

Meanwhile, Masisi assured BDP members he was busy recruiting people into the party and urged them to do the same.