Boost for Letsholathebe sports

Retired High Court Judge, John Zwibili Mosojane put a smile on Letsholathebe Primary School football and netball teams last Wednesday.

The two sports teams each received two pairs of playing kit, complete with socks.

Considered one of the best legal brains the country has ever produced, Mosojane, who has also adopted the school’s 140 kids and nine teaching staff, said it was imperative that, as someone who once walked the dusty roads of Letsholathebe village, he should give back to the community that raised him.

“I’m giving back exactly what this community gave to me,” said Mosojane simply.

The former lawyer turned farmer further urged the Letsholathebe community to be champions of charity work to cultivate the spirit of giving.

“As a resident, it doesn’t matter what you do; it doesn’t have to be big, just do something,” he stressed.

The former Judge further encouraged kids to always remember their routes, wherever they eventually end up in life.

“It is from this small village that the country now has professors and doctors. With this gesture I want to see the next Nijel Amos, Ndiyapo Letsholathebe and Amantle Monthso,” he said.

A known football fan, Mosojane said he chose Brazilian colours for the boys football team because they are associated with success.

Mosojane’s gesture extended beyond the playing fields, as the former attorney also donated office equipment, including computers, to the school.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, the school’s delighted Head, Kemoneilwe Majoko said the computers would provide students with a basic understanding of IT, while the playing kits will give the school teams a competitive edge.

The Deputy School Head, Dimakatso Budani revealed that Mosojane was a media shy individual who never wants such gestures to get publicity.

“We ambushed him because he has done so much for this school,” she laughed.

According to Budani, Mosojane recently donated school uniform to all of the school’s 140 pupils, with each child going home with four pairs of school uniform, including tracksuits.

“He became concerned in 2013 when the school did badly. He was deeply hurt by our poor results and believed sports and teaching aids would help revive the school’s fortunes,” she explained.

North East Chief Education Officer, Angel Matlhape applauded Mosojane for his selflessness. She stressed that the ‘Adopt a School’ programme was not a preserve for the rich but for all members of the community who want to have an input in raising responsible children.

“But just like Mr Mosojane, the left hand should never see what the right hand is doing,” she said in conclusion.