BONELA concerned over farmers’ unprotected sex with herdboys

As trans-sexuality remains a butt of ridicule in society, some married men are said to prefer sexual relations with their male farm workers in the seclusion of their farms, Botswana Network on Ethics, Law and HIV/AIDS (BONELA) has discovered.

The non-governmental organisation says it discovered that several married men who work in the city and own farms outside town have sex with their herdboys and prefer to keep the affairs top secret.

“We usually go around farms doing voluntary testing for HIV and counseling. We also distribute condoms and lubricants. It is during these times that they (herdboys) speak out. Some refuse to take the lubricants because of fear of their jealous lover bosses,” pointed out BONELA Director, Cindy Kelemi.

Kelemi indicated that the bosses usually shower their secret lovers with gifts and demand exclusive sexual rights with the naive farm workers.

“They (bosses) buy them big groceries that they never even buy for their wives. What the herdboys/men tell us is that, if the boss finds them with lubricants they will not be impressed,” Kelemi added.

BONELA has been reaching out to vulnerable groups, such as farm workers who were not reached before.

The mandate is to share with them information on sexuality, sexual transmitted diseases including HIV and AIDS.