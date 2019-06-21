Bondo’s bachelor days red carded

Before dashing off to North Africa for the AFCON Finals in Egypt, Botswana’s reigning referee of the year, Joshua Bondo sent his friends and family to start negotiations for his marriage.

The celebrity ref, who has been dating his fiancée Nomsa for quite some time, looks set to settle and start a family.

The Senete native’s relatives were in Selibe Phikwe over the weekend for marriage negotiations with Nomsa’s family.

We wish you all the best Mr Bondo – represent the country well in Egypt.