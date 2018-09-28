BOMU bummer!

Music Body’s Awards postponed indefinitely

This year’s Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) Awards have been postponed indefinitely as the embattled music body desperately seeks to put its affairs in order.

Initially slated for October 27, with a bumper show planned to celebrate the award’s tenth anniversary, interim chair, Taolo Moshaga explained that BOMU have more pressing matters to attend to.

“We still have a lot to do in so far as meeting with the musicians who are spread across the country.

“We still have to consult with them about the arbitration judgment and to stage the awards for now would be biting off more than we can chew!” stressed Moshaga, who ascended to the Union’s top seat after last month’s Court of Arbitration ruling, which ordered BOMU to replace its current administration with an interim committee.

“The election of the current executive committee is hereby declared invalid and therefore set aside. The council ruled that an interim committee be set up chaired by the patron (Taolo Moshaga) and assisted by three members from the BOMU’s side and three from the applicant’s side to facilitate preparations for the next election,” reads part of the August 20 judgment.

Moshaga further noted that the newly formed committee are focused on updating BOMU’s financial books.

“To tell you the truth we have just resumed the load of work. There is a lot we still need to do, especially the financial books because for us to gain the trust of our members, our books have to be as up to date as possible and this will take time.

“So, like I say, our focus now is for the countrywide tour to meet up with members. The awards will come at a later stage,” he reiterated.

The postponement of the awards, which were scheduled to have a record 36 different categories, comes after a group of artists wrote to the BOMU leadership voicing their concerns.

“No one consulted us (we the membership) even up to date. The pick and team interim is busy fighting to go ahead with the awards. We know that their main interest is the awards money,” was the crux of their issue.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach former BOMU President Pagson Ntsie for a comment proved futile at the time of going to press.