Bokomo unveils P20 million mill upgrade

Expects 5 percent increase in production

Bokomo Botswana expects a 5 percent increase in production after the recent installation of P20 million worth of milling machinery.

The newly refurbished milling plant located at the Gaborone West Industrial, before the upgrade, milled upwards of 1000 tons of wheat per day for bread flour and cereals, an operation that will see an increase by 5 percent following the mill upgrade.

Started in the first quarter of 2018, the mill upgrade is said to have been completed in record time and within budget. The upgrade also comes in light of the certification from the International Organisation of Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015, an award that the mill received in March 2018.

Speaking at a recent media tour of the new plant, Bokomo Botswana Chief Executive officer, Werner de Beer said the mill continually strives for excellence, hence the upgrade, which he said, was a “proud achievement” to be certified as compliant with international standards of quality.

“The award has given us the confidence to do more, as well as afforded our customers the assurance that Bokomo products are of the highest quality,” he said.

De Beers continued that through the upgrade, Bokomo Botswana has realized that it can continue to provide quality products at competitive prices. He further said the efficiencies unlocked by the upgrade will culminate in improved productivity, which will reduce cost pressures that will, in the long run, trickle down to the end consumer through price saving.

Speaking to the scale of operations at the new plant, Bokomo Botswana Operations Manager, Jaco Venter said the upgrade will have a significantly positive impact on the manner in which the mill does its business, which is, the enhanced performance of the plant.

“We are now confidently able to work with larger quantities at an effective pace and will be able to increase our contribution to the supply and demand chains within the country,” he said.

Bokomo Botswana Mill manufactures White Star Maize Meal, Bokomo Special Maize Meal, Samp and Maize Rice as well as Pure Sugar brand of refined brown and white sugar. Bokomo also distributes an array of other agency foods nationwide.