Boko to engage government on his banned associates

President of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), Duma Boko, says he intends to approach government to see if he can convince them to reverse VISA restrictions that have been imposed on some of his associates.

When addressing the media on Monday, Boko said that there are cases in which he worked with British lawyer, Advocate Gordon Bennett and that he intends to get him to come back and continue his work.

The UDC leader and Managing Partner at Duma Boko Attorneys said that he was not only going to seek intervention on Bennett’s removal from VISA conditions but also many other people who have been affected by the ban.

“I will consult some people who were put on VISA restrictions to get their views first and if they give me a go ahead then I will do it.”

He said that the list includes his American friend and Hollywood actor- Rick Yune and prominent South African Lawyer- Advocate Dali Mpofu, among others.

He however said that he was excited by President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s announcement that he was going to review cases of those put on Prohibited Immigrant (PI) list. “We will engage authorities and ask what criteria they use to put people on PI and on VISA conditions. We once applied for Bennett’s but the request was turned down.”

Boko warned people against applauding Masisi with the perception that he is doing things the right way. “He is an embarrassment that doesn’t need to be applauded. He did ban Private lawyer, Joao Carlos Salbany but later went back on his decision and apologised so that he can get your sympathy. What more is he doing wrong now which he will later claim to amend. He traumatised the man and his family,” added the Botswana National Front President.

When addressing the media last week, Masisi promised to review the cases of every individual classified as PI by the government.