Boko questions Khama’s trip to Malta

Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) President, Duma Boko, has questioned President Ian Khama’s recent trip to Malta Island in Crotia.

When addressing a rally at Borakalalo ward in Molepolole yesterday, Boko said that Khama’ s trip should be investigated as the Island is known to be a haven for criminals.

“Malta is a mafia state, it is a country that is used by thugs and we want to know why Khama has an interest in such a country,” he said.

He challenged Khama to come out and explain what he was doing there. “Even if he doesn’t tell us what business he is doing in a mafia state, I will expose him and his friends before 2019.”

Boko also questioned government’s expenditure on war equipment.

He asked if the country is under any threat to warrant the purchase of Grippen fighter jets. “Which country is likely to attack us,” he wondered much to the applause of the audience.

Boko said that the money used to buy Grippens could be used to create jobs and develop the country.

Meanwhile the UDC leader said his party does not discriminate against anyone and added that opposition parties that are not affiliated to the Umbrella are welcome to join the coalition. “I don’t have any grudge with anybody, I am an open person,” he added.