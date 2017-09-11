Boko eyes P40m Dada mansion

• UDC leader confirms interest the property • Boko drives signature limited Range Rover Which used to belong to Satar Dada

Famed for his sharp legal mind and political prowess, Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) leader Duma Boko is just as well known for his love of ‘the good life’.

With his seemingly endless collection of designer suits and his swanky Hublot watches, Boko’s lavish lifestyle is rivalled by few in the country.

However, the Botswana National Front (BNF) President’s previous spending pales in significance to his apparent recent attempts to buy a P40 million home for his family from the Dada family.

Not to mention that he drives a signature limited edition Range Rover which used to belong to Sattar Dada.

However, Boko has revealed that the mansion’s asking price was too steep for him and therefore the sale didn’t go through.

The mansion, which is located in the vicinity of the State House, belongs to Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) treasurer Sattar Dada’s family.

The mansion is registered under Inaacra Investment company, a company owned by Mohamed Dada, Sherbanoo Dada and Razina Sadiq.

Admitting his interest in the costly house, Boko told The Voice, “I was informed of the sale of the house by a friend. I did go view the house. It is a really nice house, but I have not purchased it yet.”

The UDC leader added that he could not afford the asking price, saying, “It was for P40 million. And as you can imagine the money is a bit too steep for me. That is why the sale did not go through!”

Interestingly, if the sale had gone through, it would have made Boko one of President Ian Khama’s neighbours.

Unconfirmed rumours reaching The Voice suggest that Boko’s huge spending power is financed by ‘his Polish friends’ eager to cement a relationship with the potential future President of Botswana.

When quizzed on this, Boko emphatically dismissed the allegations, replying, “I am not being sponsored by anyone. Like I said I did not go through with buying the house because it is too expensive for me. I am a pauper!”

Boko’s failure to buy the house is not the first time he has shown an interest in an asset allegedly belonging to the Dada’s.

The esteemed lawyer bought Dhis signature limited edition Range Rover from the BDP treasurer.

Although he refused to reveal how much the car cost, he said, “I did buy my car from Dada – in Botswana there is a monopoly when it comes to certain cars. It is not only this vehicle that I bought from the car dealership, my previous two cars I also bought from them.”

When contacted for a comment on Boko’s reported interest in buying the house, Mohammed denied being the sought-after property’s owner.

“No I do not know him. I still stay with my parents. I do not even own any plot,” he insisted.

The Voice team visited the home this week but its reported owner Sadiq was said to have traveled to South Africa.