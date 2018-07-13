Boko clean up your house first Mr!

On Tuesday, leader of the opposition and Botswana National Front (BNF) President, Duma Boko shocked many, including Shaya, when he tabled a motion of no confidence in President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

This is the same man who seemed a little too relaxed in those infamous Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) message leaks just a week ago.

Mr Boko, it is way too early to start throwing stones, I would suggest that you clean up your house first Gideon.

Even today, some pundits still argue you failed the Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) after last year’s debacle in Bobonong when you too didn’t seem to side with the then popular vote.

In case you are unaware, the current argument on the ground is actually for the UDC to break up – how about a motion of no confidence on your project Mr. Lawyer?