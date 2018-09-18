Boko chickens out

Fails to fire BMD as allegedly agreed

Some members of Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) have accused their President Duma Boko of dragging his feet about dismissing Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) from their fold.

According to a highly placed source from Botswana National Front (BNF) which is part of the coalition, there was an agreement last week between BNF and Botswana Congress Party that the BMD be dismissed from the UDC.

“The initial agreement was to suspend and dismiss the BMD President Sidney Pilane. However things changed when Pilane went to the media saying there was no how he could be dismissed since he was not a member of the UDC,” said the source.

It is said that after Pilane’s outburst, BC P and BNF then decided that BMD as a party should no longer be part of the UDC.

“The main issue is that Pilane undermines the UDC to a point where he is alleged to have blocked the process of putting together a new constitution. Pilane is also accused of derailing the UDC progress by always the BCP is not a member of the coalition.

“He has brought the project under disrepute and voters are starting to lose trust on the coalition,” said the source.

During last week’s meeting, reports are that Boko had agreed to deal with Pilane. He is said to have promised to kick out the BMD from the UDC by Tuesday. However at the time of going to Press on Wednesday evening, Boko had not done that, a thing that angered majority of the UDC members.

According to a source, the two parties (BNF and BCP) are getting frustrated by Boko’s hide and seek tendencies when it comes to dealing with Pilane and the BMD.

When contacted for clarity, the BNF’s Publicity Secretary, Justin Hunyepa said Boko was better placed to comment as it was his assignment.

“Ask Boko it is his assignment I don’t know anything.”

Meanwhile, Boko dismissed the allegations as lies. “Whoever told you that lied to you. I deal with facts not fiction or some contrived pieces of gossip,” he said.