Boko bolts from a meeting calling for exit from coalition

Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) President, Duma Boko has been accused of causing unnecessary delays in implementing the Botswana National Front’s Central Committee resolutions.

Boko who is also the president of the BNF is accused of abruptly stopping a bilateral meeting between the BNF and Botswana Congress Party last week with an excuse that he had to rush for an emergency meeting.

Attendants of the meeting are said to have put pressure on Boko to explain why they must continue to be part of the Umbrella coalition project as there has been no progress since the UDC congress in February.

Information reaching The Voice is that during last week’s meeting, BNF members put their president Boko under immense pressure to show cause why the BNF should remain under the Umbrella despite the Central Committee suggestions to exit the coalition.

BNF members are said to have pressurized Boko to announce their exit from the UDC with immediate effect, adding that they would decide on their next step while outside the Umbrella.

It is alleged that while the embattled president was still trying to deal with the BNF demands, Botswana Congress Party (BCP) also asked him to give them reasons why they should not leave.

Frustrated represantatives of the two parties asked Boko to not place his personal relationship with Botswana Movement for Democracy’s President, Sidney Pilane over the interest of the UDC, something, which they argued, was derailing them from preparing for the 2019 general elections.

“Boko was told to keep his relationship with Pilane away from UDC. He was then asked to explain what value the BMD was bringing to the UDC,” said a highly place source.

With questions coming his way thick and fast from all angles, Boko is said to have stopped the meeting abruptly and rescheduled it for Tuesday this week but failed to show up.

BCP President, Dumelang Saleshando that he was part of last week’s meeting but refused to share what transpired.

“I cannot discuss the details of the meeting because it was an internal thing.”

Meanwhile the BNF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Justin Hunyepa who is also said to have been part of the meeting refused to comment.

“I cannot confirm or deny that there was such a meeting, contact the person who gave you that information,” he said.

Efforts to get a comment from Boko failed as his phone rang unanswered.