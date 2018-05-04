Bokamoso project to boost BTC internet speed

Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC) has embarked on a Bokamoso internet project in partnership with Korean Telecommunications to improve the speed of mobile and broadband internet.

The multimillion project is a response to market demand for improved faster reliable internet, with BTC intending to deliver high internet speed of up to 50Mega Bites per second in residential areas.

Eventually this upgrade will be rolled out to the greater part of Gaborone and other parts of the country.

Speaking to Voice Money recently, BTC Managing Director Anthony Masunga revealed the project was piloted in Gaborone, Francistown and Maun, with the response from clients ‘very positive’.

He explained that Korean Telecom will also transfer skills to local engineers at BTC so that they continue utilizing the skills in the future.

“We expect our internet prices to go down in time as we build volume and uptake. Since our listing BTC has really pursued strategy that premise on growth and transformation.

“We believe that for us to grow this business we have to transform the way we serve the market. This project addresses three things, being: customer experience or commercial transformation, technology transformation and cultural transformation. We should be a lot more customer centric, we should always ask ourselves what’s in it for them,” said Masunga.

He noted that some customers were not happy with the quality of their internet, especially the residence market segment and small business, as they were using ADSL (Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line – a type of digital subscriber line technology,).

The Managing Director said the project included a customer service satisfaction survey and 88% who migrated to this new service commented that they were ‘quite happy’.

Masunga insisted broadband is the way to go for the transformation of Botswana as people use it for online services like paying bills and making banking transitions among other services.