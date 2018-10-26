Boitekanelo introduces part-time degree courses

Boitekanelo College has introduced part time degree courses to give the employed opportunities to further their studies.

Under its new centre for continued studies, the college is offering four bachelor degree courses, which include: Occupational Health and Safety, Healthcare Service Management, Healthcare Promotion and Education, and Counselling.

“Our target market is diploma holders who are already in employment, but want to upscale or switch careers,” explained the college’s senior business development officer, Nametsegang Moyo in an interview this week.

According to Moyo, Boitekanelo introduced part time courses after getting feedback from health workers across the country during its annual shows.

“People in the employ said we are not catering for them, but the reason we are piloting with the four is because we want to see the scope. Once it is wide, we can offer part time courses from certificate level,” said Moyo.

Applications and admissions for the February 2019 intake are ongoing.

“Response is good and since we put advertisements in newspapers in the last two weeks for the intake, we have received over 60 inquiries,” noted Moyo, who revealed the college has made it simple for its target market to pay for tuition as they are required to pay an initial deposit and then pay the remainder over the two-year period of study.

Since opening its doors in 2007, Boitekanelo has offered several full-time certificate, diploma and degree in health related courses.

Some of the courses include Plaster Technology, Dental Surgery Assisting, Pharmacy Technology, Emergency Care Technology, Clinical Technology and Emergency Medical Care among others.