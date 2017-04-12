BOFEPUSO triumphs

Justice Sechele dismisses BOPEU application with costs.

In yet another milestone for Botswana Federation of Public Sectors Union (BOFEPUSU), Justice Bengbame Sechele ruled in their favour on Tuesday evening at the Francistown High Court.

The Judge dismissed with cost an urgent application by Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU) filed on Saturday.

Sechele said BOPEU’s application is similar to that of a company shareholder who seeks to to institute proceedings on behalf of the company when such company is better positioned to do so.

BOPEU sought that BOFEPUSU, the admitted trade union party to the Botswana Public Service Bargaining Council (PSBC) be ordered to submit its audited membership figures and that it be declared that the union violated the PSBC constitution.

BOPEU also sought BOFEPUSU to pay an outstanding financial contribution in the sum of P1 065.30 million and that they be suspended from the PSBC membership.

Stating his defence, respondent attorney Mboke Chilisa argued that the matter by BOPEU was not urgent as it could have been submitted several months ago.

Chilisa prayed for the case to be dismissed and for costs on a punitive scale.

“The urgency of this matter is self created. Relief sort in this case defeats purpose of the claim by applicant,” said Chilisa.

Chilisa argued that suspicions by BOPEU that BOFPUSU might have breached PSBC constitution can only be verified at a council seating.

“Now this application disables the council to deal with assertions made by BOPEU,” he said.

He further said he doesn’t know what compelled BOPEU to file an application with the High to report a matter they are not party to.

“BOFEPUSU owes PSBC some money, so what right does BOPEU have as they are not members of the council?” asked Chilisa rhetorically.

He said there was no need for BOPEU to run to court over a matter that does not affect them as council is capable of dealing with the matter.

He said said there was no legal basis for the application and wondered how allowing negotiations with PSBC could harm the applicant.

“We understand the applicant is not happy with Justice Motswagole’s ruling to set-aside the 3% increment, but the negotiations worst case scenario would be to restore the same 3% sought by applicant,” Chilisa said.

“This application leaves a bitter taste in one’s mouth in the manner which it was filed,” he said.

BOPEU attorney Martin Dingake who was evidently in a tight corner argued that the issue of compliance with the PSBC constitution was important as it a basis used to determine the party’s thresh hold and voting rights.

“The admitted party has failed to submit audited membership figures and no auditor has certified their membership, it means they can’t sit on the council and bargain,” Dingake said.

He said as a legally registered trade union BOPEU has an obligation to fulfill its constitutional rights, and that as they aspire to sit in the council in the future they have a responsibility to ensure PSBC remains a credible entity.

However Sechele dismissed BOPEU’s application stating that there are structures that have been put in place to ensure compliance.

In yet another milestone for Botswana Federation of Public Sectors Union (BOFEPUSU), Justice Bengbame Sechele ruled in their favour on Tuesday evening at the Francistown High Court.

The Judge dismissed with cost an urgent application by Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU) filed on Saturday.

Sechele said BOPEU’s application is similar to that of a company shareholder who seeks to to institute proceedings on behalf of the company when such company is better positioned to do so.

BOPEU sought that BOFEPUSU, the admitted trade union party to the Botswana Public Service Bargaining Council (PSBC) be ordered to submit its audited membership figures and that it be declared that the union violated the PSBC constitution.

BOPEU also sought BOFEPUSU to pay an outstanding financial contribution in the sum of P1 065.30 million and that they be suspended from the PSBC membership.

Stating his defence, respondent attorney Mboke Chilisa argued that the matter by BOPEU was not urgent as it could have been submitted several months ago.

Chilisa prayed for the case to be dismissed and for costs on a punitive scale.

“The urgency of this matter is self created. Relief sort in this case defeats purpose of the claim by applicant,” said Chilisa.

Chilisa argued that suspicions by BOPEU that BOFPUSU might have breached PSBC constitution can only be verified at a council seating.

“Now this application disables the council to deal with assertions made by BOPEU,” he said.

He further said he doesn’t know what compelled BOPEU to file an application with the High to report a matter they are not party to.

“BOFEPUSU owes PSBC some money, so what right does BOPEU have as they are not members of the council?” asked Chilisa rhetorically.

He said there was no need for BOPEU to run to court over a matter that does not affect them as council is capable of dealing with the matter.

He said said there was no legal basis for the application and wondered how allowing negotiations with PSBC could harm the applicant.

“We understand the applicant is not happy with Justice Motswagole’s ruling to set-aside the 3% increment, but the negotiations worst case scenario would be to restore the same 3% sought by applicant,” Chilisa said.

“This application leaves a bitter taste in one’s mouth in the manner which it was filed,” he said.

BOPEU attorney Martin Dingake who was evidently in a tight corner argued that the issue of compliance with the PSBC constitution was important as it a basis used to determine the party’s thresh hold and voting rights.

“The admitted party has failed to submit audited membership figures and no auditor has certified their membership, it means they can’t sit on the council and bargain,” Dingake said.

He said as a legally registered trade union BOPEU has an obligation to fulfill its constitutional rights, and that as they aspire to sit in the council in the future they have a responsibility to ensure PSBC remains a credible entity.

However Sechele dismissed BOPEU’s application stating that there are structures that have been put in place to ensure compliance.