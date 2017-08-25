BoB records 0.1 decrease in inflation June-July 2017

Inflation forecast to be low and close to the lower bound of the 3 – 6% objective range BoB maintains policy rate at 5.5%

The Bank of Botswana (BoB) has recorded a 1% decrease in inflation rate between the months of June and July 2017 and forecasts inflation to remain within the lower part of the expected 3-6% objective range.

These figures were stated by BoB Governor Moses Pelaelo after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held on August 22, 2017, where the Committee of the Bank of Botswana decided to maintain the Bank Rate at 5.5%.

Pelaelo also said the inflation projections leave the outlook for price stability remaining positive.

“Moderate domestic demand pressures and the modest increase in foreign prices contribute to the positive inflation outlook in the medium-term. This outlook is subject to downside risks emanating from lower than projected growth in global economic activity and the resultant low commodity prices,” he stated, also adding that any substantial unanticipated increase in administered prices and government levies and/or taxes and any increase in international commodity prices beyond current forecasts present upside risks to the inflation outlook.

The Governor also highlighted that the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 3.9% in the twelve months to March 2017, compared to a contraction of 1.8% in the corresponding period ending in March 2016.

He also added that the improvement in growth reflects a 5.9% increase in non-mining activity, while mining sector output contracted by 10.3% in the twelve months to March 2017.

“It is projected that domestic non-mining output will be below trend in the short to medium term, constrained by a continued modest growth of household incomes and subdued economic expansion in major trading partners,” said Pelaelo who continued that “However, gradual economic recovery is expected in the medium term in response to anticipated improvement in external economic conditions.

Annual increase in commercial bank credit was 4.1% in June 2017 compared to 7.5% in June 2016,” he said, adding that lending to businesses excluding parastatals grew at a higher annual rate of 9.5% in June 2017 compared to 7.5% in the

corresponding period last year; household borrowing increased by 5% compared to 12% in the same period last year.

Pelaelo noted that the Global output is forecast to grow by 3.5% in 2017, compared to an estimated 3.2% in 2016, and by 3.6% in 2018, reflecting prospective improvement in performance in both advanced and emerging-market economies also noting that uncertainty surrounding global trade policy and openness, as well as moderation of growth in China, could adversely affect the medium-term growth prospects.

He said regionally, the projected weak economic performance in South Africa in 2017 could, potentially, undermine growth prospects in Botswana and added that the current state of the economy and the outlook for both the domestic and external economic activity suggest that the prevailing supportive monetary policy stance remains consistent with maintaining inflation within the 3 – 6% objective range in the medium term.