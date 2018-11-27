BNSC can’t afford to maintain stadiums

Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) spends about P8 million to maintain stadiums across the country every year.

This was revealed by Finance and Audit Chairman Gift Nkwe during BNSC Annual General Meeting in Gaborone on Tuesday.

Nkwe said initially the government was the custodian of the stadiums before the responsibility was passed to BNSC.

He said they were not aware of how much facilities maintenance is going to cost.

“Ministry of Youth Empowerment Sport and Culture Development for this particular financial year gave the commission P4 million for facilities maintenance. We believe time has come to consider returning management of these facilities to government,” he said.

Nkwe said this is their biggest challenge because because they try by all means to manage their finances and to cut costs.

“We are in negotiations with the government to hand back the stadiums,” said Nkwe

BNSC Chairman Solly Reikeletseng said he is happy with the progress of sport as Botswana continues to host major international sport events.

He said this year the country hosted International Working Group on Women and Sport Conference which was a successful event.

The Chairman said this is in line with the commission strategy.

Reikeletseng said among the legacy projects left by the IWG is the Gender Mainstreaming Strategy in Sport which is being implemented by Women and Sport Botswana.

He advised all codes leadership to support WASBO towards ensuring that the Agenda for the promotion of women and the girl child is achieved.

“We encourage our Local Organising Committees of various events to continue to do their best in international assignments. We note the commendable efforts of the LOCs of the following events that we hosted this year; CUCSA Games 2018, AUSC Region 5 Karate Championship 2018, Confederation of African Tennis Tournament 2018, Rugby 7s, T20 Cricket Tournaments 2018 and the Botswana Games hosted in December 2017. In two weeks’ time we will host the international community for the AUSC Region 5 Youth Games 2018,” said Reikeletseng

On infrastructure development Reikeletseng said they are delight that Botswana Football Association will soon have a multi-million soccer Academy.

He said this will be fully funded by the international partners INEOS from UK and the government has approved this new Lekidi development.

Reikeletseng further said plans were on going to develop the Gaborone Golf Course to improve its outlook and to broaden revenue streams.

“Consultation on this project is still on,” Reikelesteng said.