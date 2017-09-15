BNF fumbles over P200 000 BOPEU donations

Botswana National Front (BNF) will not declare to the public who their donors are despite allegations that the party got P200 000 funding towards the Tlokweng by-election from the embattled Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU).

Addressing the media on Wednesday, the party’s Secretary General, Moeti Mohwasa, and his Publicity Secretary, Justin Hunyepa, were at pains to explain the complexity of making donors public.

Mohwasa said that he was aware of allegations doing the rounds that the party received P200 000 from BOPEU.

“In fact when these allegations started it was said that the money was given to our President Duma Boko but now you have changed the goalposts and say BNF. There are some people spreading those allegations to make them seem true.”

When asked how much the party was given by BOPEU, Mohwasa refused to field the question saying it is the media’s responsibility to go and find out.

“Although we did not get money from BOPEU we will also not disclose those who have been funding us, so it’s up to you to go and find out and come back to me with facts.”

However, Hunyepa said that during the Tlokweng bye election campaign, they were assisted by many organisations including trade unions but the money was not that much.

“Yes there are some trade unions that have assisted us but not P200 000, that is what our president also said during his last address.“

Meanwhile Mohwasa said the dispute at the Botswana Movement for Democracy has derailed them in solving the differences between BOPEU and Botswana Federation of Public Sector Unions (BOFEPUSU).

He said that during the Kang congress in July they took a resolution to reconcile the two trade unions but they have not yet done that because most of their attention was on the BMD fracas.

“Once we are done with the BMD we will go back to that, it is not that we have backed off,” he added.

The alleged P200 000 donation follows allegations that some members of the BNF have been getting tenders and positions from BOPEU.

Borakalalo ward Councillor in Molepolole, Arafat Khan is said to be one of the beneficiaries as he is supplying the union with stationery.

Some of the members are also said to have been working as brokers while some were included into the union’s system.