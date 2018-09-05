BNF and BCP hold talks without Pilane

Botswana Congress Party (BCP) and Botswana National Front (BNF) leaders are said to have been holding closed door meetings without their coalition partner, Sidney Pilane, further fueling speculation that the opposition alliance is headed for a bitter split.

Although the two parties refused to share the details of their meetings, BCP’s Spokesperson- Dithapelo Keorapetse, confirmed the said meetings noting that they were discussing issues of mutual political interest.

“Yes we’ve been meeting regularly as BNF and BCP politburo to discuss issues of mutual political interests. We’ve been discussing a variety of issues including, but not limited to sharing of ideas on how best state power can be attained in 2019.”

Reports from a meeting that was held at Mokolodi last Friday are that Boko assured the coalition leadership that he was going to bring Pilane to order.

“These meetings have been fruitful in ensuring cohesion between the two organizations. We’ve had more than five meetings and we’ll be having another meeting in a few days. The Friday meeting was held at the invitation of the BCP. The issues we discussed with Boko, which are fundamental to the cause we are pursuing, are purely internal and can’t be disclosed with third parties or the media,” added Keorapetse.

Efforts to get a comment from the Botswana Movement for Democracy failed as the party’s Spokesperson, Rasina Rasina, was said to be outside the country.