BMWU Boss accused of mismanagement

President of Botswana Mine Workers Union (BMWU), Jack Tlhagale and his National Executive Committee (NEC) have been accused of stealing people’s subscriptions from the union’s accounts.

In an interview with The Voice, the former BMWU Jwaneng Branch Secretary, Alexander Heii accused Tlhagale of mismanagement and abuse of union funds.

He claimed Tlhagale was running the union like ‘a family business’.

“He is a thief who needs to be exposed, whenever I challenged his decisions I got suspended from the union. This forced me to resign and join BOPEU,” fumed Heii.

His heated remarks come hot in the heels of a letter he received from BMWU, through their attorneys, Tshekiso Ditiro and Jani Attorneys.

The letter, dated 4th July, instructs Heii to stop sending insulting text messages, or Whatsapp and audio messages, to any member of the NEC, concerning anything to do with the union.

The letter further warns Heii that should he fail to comply, BMWU will approach the High Court where he will be ‘forced to pay for the cost’.

Meanwhile, Tlhagale confirmed having knowledge of Heii.

“He lacks discipline and doesn’t want to be reprimanded. He was dismissed together with his whole committee because members didn’t trust them.”

Tlhagale, who vehemently denied the accusations Heii had levelled against him, went on to say, “We are better off without him because he was causing divisions in the union!”