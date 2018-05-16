‘BMW rapist’ locked up

Serial rapist Thatayaone Nka will spend the next 45 years of his life behind bars after Francistown Magistrate, Kaveri Kapeko refused him bail pending appeal yesterday (Tuesday 15 May).

The 32-year-old hit the headlines last year when he was convicted of raping three secondary school girls on three separate occasions.

Nka was labelled the ‘BMW rapist’ after it was discovered he lured his young victims into his fancy car before driving them off to the bush where he ‘violently’ raped them.

Following a high profile trial, Nka was sentenced to 15 years for each count by former Principal Magistrate, Dumisani Basupi, with the sentences to run consecutively.

The convicted rapist, who still has a number of outstanding rape cases pending before Magistrates Court, then reached out to the court with an application that the punishment was unjust.

In his grounds of appeal, Nka said that he got an unfair sentence because Basupi was biased as he knew his mother. He also claimed the Magistrate was once in a love with his aunt and he feels that the souring of the relationship could have made Basupi hand out such a harsh sentence.

“The trial magistrate did not have the powers to give that sentence,” Nka told the court.

However, Kapeko dismissed his appeal saying that his grounds were not valid.

The Magistrate said he considered all three convictions ‘fair and reasonable’ because Nka used violence when he committed the offences.