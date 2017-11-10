BMW BW give back to the community

A posse of BMW brand enthusiasts will this weekend descend on Palapye and Serowe in their continued efforts to help the less privileged members of the community.

Last weekend, the newly formed group named BMW BW, comprising of men and women motorists undertook another corporate social responsibility project as they donated a house to a needy family at Dibete Village.

Speaking to The Voice this week the group interim Public Relations Officer, Lawrence Victor Masoga, said they came together as BMW drivers to raise funds which will help the needy.

He said they have not registered their organization because they are yet to come up with a name as BMW is a registered name.

“The group was started with the aim of mainly assisting each other on matters relating to our BMW vehicles, sharing information such as selling and mechanical faults. The members also assist each other during emergencies like car break downs. As the group solidified we started thinking away from the self directed benefits but as to how we can help the less privileged in the society we live in. We believe dignified life is where we all care about our neighbours or relatives, strangers and orphans among others,” said Masoga

Masoga said going forward they will engage social workers to identify people who need urgent help so that they can find ways to assist.