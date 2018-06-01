BMGC hosts SA choir

Batlang Morena Gospel Choir aka BMGC will this Saturday host Balatedi Ba Morena Gospel Train from Limpopo-South Africa.

Clap and tap is more popular and flourishing in South Africa and the arrival of the Limpopo ensemble in the spaghetti city has brought a lot of excitement amongst die hard fans of the ancient genre. Other accompanying acts for the show will be the likes of Letloa La Baitshepi (LLB), Bakang Jehova from St. John, Tlong Go Jeso (TGJ) and many more to be announced on the day of the event.

Tickets are currently selling at P90 – double, P50 – single and P100 for the VIPs in the clap and tap arena.

The show will take place at Aerodrome Primary School at 1900hrs sharp until all revellers get their blessings one by one.