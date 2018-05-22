BMD turns down BNF request for more constituencies

Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) has turned down Botswana National Front (BNF)’s request to be given Moshupa/Manyana constituency.

According to the BMD Spokesperson, Rasina Rasina, BNF approached them asking to be given Moshupa/Manyana and Lentsweletau/ Mmopane constituences.

He said the BNF request was not successful as they too have identified capable candidates to represent them. “Why do people expect us to keep on giving away our constituencies. Whoever thinks governance is about giving away constituencies is ill advised. We no longer talk about getting power but the constituencies to take from BMD.”

He said that the current situation where their coalition partners want their constituencies is not only confusing but also disrespectful. “Recently, in the interest of the Umbrella for Democratic Change, we gave away Maun West to Botswana Congress Party because they were negotiating in good faith,” he said.

Last Saturday, BMD President, Sidney Pilane introduced his party’s candidate for the Moshupa/Manyana constituency, Jonathan Tshepang Setlhano, further sending out a clear message that the party does not intend letting go of the constituency.

Meanwhile, BNF Publicity Secretary, Justin Hunyepa said he was shocked at the latest events.

He said that as far as he is concerned the issues are still under discussion. “I thought the issue was a bilateral relationship between BNF and BMD and was still to be finalised,” said Hunyepa.