BMD rubbishes UDC suspension

The chairperson of Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD), Nehemiah Modubule has rubbished their suspension from the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) maintaining that they are still part of the alliance and rightfully so.

The BMD suspension was announced by UDC President, Duma Boko on Wednesday at a packed Press Conference at Oasis Motel in Tlokweng.

Following a week of internal meetings by the UDC National Executive Committee, Boko announced the BMD’s suspension from the UDC for 14 days.

“Yesterday we came to a final resting point where the NEC of UDC took a decision to suspend BMD and to give them an opportunity to respond to a number of issues, it’s not a finding of guilty, but availing an opportunity to reflect and to engage and to offer solutions. Within 14 days they would have made their representations to the NEC and that is when any final decision will be taken,” said Boko.

However, Modubule dismissed their suspension from the alliance.

“We are full members of the UDC and there is no how we can be suspended or fired from the project in which we are legally part of.”

Although Boko said that the suspension letter was delivered to the BMD, Modubule claimed they did not receive the letter but instead learnt of their suspension through the media.

“Until we are addressed and given reasons for our suspension then we are still part of the UDC and we will carry on with the umbrella duties,” he added.

The BMD suspension comes after both the Botswana National Front (BNF) and Botswana Congress Party (BCP)’s July resolutions which asked for the UDC mess to be sorted out on time or expel the BMD.

They also complained of BMD President, Sidney Pilane’s behaviour which they warned was not doing the coalition any good.