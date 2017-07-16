BMD remain divided after congress

The controversial Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) congress came to an end today with Sidney Pilane and Ndaba Gaolathe claiming the party presidency after they were both elected by their respective factions.

The two factions failed to agree on a compromise deal and it is not clear which faction will be accepted in the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) coalition.

Speaking to the media today, Wynter Mmolotsi said that the Pilane faction are wasting their time by claiming to be the legitimate party leaders.

He said his faction will be the one running the affairs of the party and believes UDC will not have any problem with that. “We are likely to move our office from where it is to another place where it is visible to the public,” he said after being asked how they are going to gain access to the office since the keys are with the Pilane faction.

Mmolotsi also added that they are not going to fire the Pilane faction for now but said they will take action if they continue to run a parallel party.

He said that they were not going to take the matter to court.

On the other hand Pilane blamed his faction for not taking action against Gaolathe earlier. “Re mo ratile go feta party,”he said.

Pilane added that he tried to have a meeting with Gaolathe and Mmolotsi but failed as they turned him down. “Gaolathe was a bit cooperative but he always refered us to Mmolotsi who turned down everything on spot,” he said.