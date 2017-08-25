BMD official slaps colleague

What was supposed to be a peaceful Botswana Movement for Democracy(BMD) party meeting at Tsogang Primary School turned ugly and ended with an assault-common case that was reported at Broadhurst police station.

Details of the assault incident that took place last week Tuesday are that Glen Valley BMD Secretary for Gaborone North Constituency; Onkagetse Petrus (42) laid an assault charge against his constituency Chairperson, Maano Thukwi (25) after he slapped her in an argument.

It is alleged that the two had an argument inside the school classroom, after Thukwi interrupted the meeting telling all in attendance including Councillor for Phakalane Ward, Tsholofelo Amos, to vacate the classroom.

When Petrus refused to comply with Thukwi’s order, the young man lost his temper, twisted her hand and gave her a hot slap on the left cheek.

When reached for a comment, councillor Amos of Phakalane ward downplayed suggestions that the violence may have been influenced by the party factions. “All I know is that there is only one BMD whose leadership was elected at Matshekge secondary School,” she quipped.

Broadhurst Police Station Commander, Bonosi Molapisi confirmed that his office was investigating the assault incident. “Arrest has been made on the matter, but investigations into the case are still ongoing,” he said.