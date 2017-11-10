BMD not after Masimolole

Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) has dismissed allegations that they have made efforts to recruit former Botswana Democratic Party Member of Parliament for Mogoditshane, Patrick Masimolole to their fold.

Allegations are rife that Masimolole who lost in 2014 general elections has been targeted by BMD as a potential candidate to dislodge the current Mogoditshane Member of Parliament, Sedirwa Kgoroba of the Alliance for Progressives in the 2019 general elections.

Dismissing the allegations, BMD’s spokesperson Rasina Rasina said that the party was too busy preparing for the upcoming special congress scheduled for the 02nd and 3rd of December in Lobatse to be recruiting anyone.

“Only after the congress shall we embark on primary elections for the entire 14 Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) constituencies assigned to the BMD. We shall then move to the rest of the constituencies. At the moment we are not having talks with anyone both at ward and constituency levels.” Rasina said.

He then went on to explain further that even if they were to embark on a recruitment drive, Masimolole would be the last person BMD would be interested in.

Meanwhile the party’s National Executive Committee has given its Chairman, Nehemiah Modubule acting president powers until the congress in December.

Modubule’s take over comes after the party president, Sidney Pilane stepped down following a UDC resolution for BMD to give the NEC that was elected in Gantsi the powers to run the party until a fresh congress is held.

Modubule automatically becomes UDC Vice President together with Dumelang Saleshando of the Botswana Congress Party as per the coalition’s agreement.