BMD hit by mass exodus of cllrs

It’s over with BMD- Segokgo

Six councillors from Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) councilors will on Monday resign from their embattled party and defect to Botswana National Front (BNF) The Voice can reveal.

The group which has amongst them the South East District Council Chairperson, Phenyo Segokgo, Mankie Sekete and Godiraone Matlhomane from Gabane – Mankgodi constituency, Joseph Setoutwe from Mochudi West, Bojelo David from Ghanzi North and Daniel Mokgatla from Gaborone South Constituency are said to be not certain about their futures within the BMD following the party’s suspension from the Umbrella for Democratic Change.

In July, two other BMD councillors at Tlokweng Constituency, Dichabe Seitshiro and Kenneth Kgosimore crossed to the BNF.

In an interview with the group representative, Segokgo he confirmed that indeed they were crossing over to the BNF next week.

“It is true we have reached such a decision but we are yet to meet the BNF leadership before joining them. We have contacted our wards and that is what they suggested. It is over with the BMD,” he said.

However, BNF Publicity Secretary, Justin Hunyepa confirmed that indeed there was a large number of people who were to join them.

“We cannot divulge any information now until those people have joined us,” added Hunyepa. Efforts to get a comment from the BMD failed as the party’s Spokesperson Rasina Rasina and Secretary General, Gilbert Mangole did not take our calls.