BMD fate to be decided on Wednesday

Suspended Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) will know about its future within the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) on Wednesday.

When addressing a UDC mass rally at Diphetogo grounds in Gaborone yesterday, the coalition President- Duma Boko, pleaded his members to be patient with the party leadership as they did not want to rush into taking decisions.

“Re dira tsamaiso, dilo tse ga di re tshose,” he said.

Although some people looked disappointed by the UDC leadership’s delay in taking action against the BMD which has also been holding separate rallies and telling followers that it does not recognise its suspension, Boko said that the verdict will be delivered in Francistown on Wednesday.

He said that if they fail as leaders, they will leave the issue to members to decide.

After Boko’s announcement, a number of disappointed faces dejectedly left the rally. “Can you imagine the distance I travelled only for the president to say such things. The issue of BMD will cost us elections if they keep on postponing it,” said a visibly disappointed member who claimed to have driven from Maun to attend the rally.

However other members were supportive of Boko’s sentiments as they said the leadership needed to thoroughly look into the matter and ensure that whatever verdict is taken does not leave any legal loophole for BMD to hold onto.

Boko also dismissed suggestions that he was fighting for former President, Ian Khama’s rights. “BDP MPs made us spend nights at Parliament coming up with motions that gave Khama more powers and benefits but they now want to change them just like that. This cannot happen. They signed for that and must follow it. If they want to change them they must come with another motion and advance reasons for such. A country cannot be run by emotions.”

Speaking at the same rally, UDC vice president- Dumelang Saleshando, acknowledged that the UDC was faced with a number of problems. “We will overcome those problems at a later stage but you have to know that the BDP problems are worse than ours,” he said.