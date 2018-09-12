BMC to export beef to Seychelles

President Mokgweetsi Masisi has revealed that his government has signed an agreement with the Island of Seychelles to export 48 tonnes of beef every month.

The President who travelled to China last week made a stop over at the least populated African state on his way back.

Masisi who also secured a P340 million grant from China told delegates at the recent National Business Conference in Francistown that Botswana beef is in high demand in Seychelles.

The Island of Seychelles has a population of 94,288 and has since Independence in 1976, developed from a largely agricultural society to a market-based diversified economy, with agriculture being replaced by rapidly rising service and public sectors as well as tourism.

Masisi said despite challenges his nation faces such as the small population, geographical location and aridity, there are a number of comparable advantages and so many opportunities that could help transform Botswana’s economy.

“Some of our goods are in high demand. I passed through Seychelles on my way back from China and we managed to lock in an agreement which will allow for exportation of 48 tonnes of beef per month,” Masisi said.

“Not just beef. Premium, EU quality and prices, with short and direct distance-pay quicker too, which will benefit our farmers,” he added.

He said his government will be frugal and aggressive in its drive to transform Botswana in to a high income state. “Because we are small in number, we have to work even harder to beat the competition,” Masisi said.