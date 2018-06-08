“When I was mayor of Gaborone, I did not know about threesome and blow jobs,” Gaborone North MP, Haskins Nkaigwa told Parliament this morning, much to the shock of the Speaker, Gladys Kokorwe.

Kokorwe ordered Nkaigwa to withdraw the statement after someone explained to her what a blow job means.

“I did not know what the word means, but after someone explained it to me, I was shocked,” Kokorwe said.

The word, has been trending this week, following the sex scandal involving Gaborone city Mayor, Kagiso Thutlwe.

Thutlwe faces rape charges leveled against him by fellow politician, Sesame Nakedi.

When responding to the allegations, Thutlwe said all he enjoyed with Nakedi was that she gave her a blowjob.

The trending word reached Parliament this week as other members of Parliament, including Minister Kenneth Matambo kept interrupting debates as they demanded the word to be explained since Minister Dorcas Makgatho said she understood the word very well.