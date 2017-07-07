Bloody congress ahead

*Kgokgothwane allegedly trains foot soldiers *Modubule engages 50 security dogs

Internal squabbles within Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) are expected to reach a peak, with possible violent scenes, when the party goes for its elective congress in Bobonong next weekend.

The recent expulsion of party President, Ndaba Gaolathe and his Deputy Wynter Mmolotsi, following their suspension by the party National Executive Committee led by Chairman, Nehemiah Modubule and Secretary General, Gilbert Mangole, appears to have further stroked the already raging emotions among party members.

Social media platforms have of late been ablaze with the party faithful, divided along the Ndaba/Mmolotsi and Mangole/Modubule factional lines, swore to sort out their differences in Bobonong.

While the majority of BMD members have evidently expressed their sympathy for the expelled party leaders, a handful have taken the rival Modubule/Mangole corner.

This has raised fears of a possible violent congress reminiscent of past internal opposition battles such as the infamous 1998 BNF violent split that resulted in the formation of BCP.

Both BMD factions are aware of this possibility and as the mudslinging continues, security arrangements are being put in place ahead of the congress.

Modubule confirmed to this publication that they are working around the clock to engage a security company as they fear for their lives.

He said that they have been informed of their rivals’ preparations which are allegedly being conducted by retired Brigadier Iphemele Kgokgothwane.

“We have been made aware of allegations that Kgokgothwane is training some militia in either Mogoditshane or Serowe to go and harass the congress,” he said.

Modubule says they were informed that Kgokgothwane went to the extent of buying uniform for his team. “We are in the process of getting more details about their underground operations,” he added.

Though Kgokgothwane dismissed the allegations as rubbish and nonsense, Modubule says they are not taking anything lightly as they are the ones in office and are tasked with providing security for attendants.

“Those in the party office are the ones that are tasked with the responsibility of providing security for the delegates at the congress. We will provide security for all including Kgokgothwane. He must not worry about organising that as he is not in office,” added Modubule.

The BMD Chairman says whatever goes wrong, people will blame them hence they will engage their own security.

When asked if indeed it is true that they have asked for 50 dogs and security agents, Modubule interrupted and said, “Don’t be like bo Kgokgothwane, we cannot disclose the type of security that we are going to engage but we want our delegates to be safe.”

Meanwhile, Botswana Police Public Relations Officer, Witness Bosija said that as police, they are ready to confront any emerging situation in the country which may result in breakdown of law and order.

“Should there be any breach of peace in the country; the nation is assured of our state of readiness to manage the situation.”

Directorate of Intelligence and Security, Isaac Kgosi refused to be engaged on the matter saying he does not want to be involved in politics talk.