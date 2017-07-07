Blind teacher faces six sex offences

In a baffling development, a 32-year-old visually impaired man is alleged to have committed half-a-dozen sex offenses on six different women and occasions between November 2015 and March last year.

Mpho Keikabile of Monarch’s BZ location in Francistown this week pleaded not guilty to the offenses leveled against him during his arraignment before Magistrate Ishmael Molobe of the Francistown magistrates’ court.

Keikabile, a music instructor at Lephoi Centre for the Visually Impaired at Monarch location, is alleged to have sexually assaulted his victims and talked them out of reporting the crimes by promising to marry them.

He now faces a single count of defilement, three of rape and two of indecent assault.

The court heard that between 2015 and March 2016, exact date not known, Keikabile had carnal knowledge of a girl under the age of 16 years.

In November 2015, Keikabile had allegedly had sexual intercourse with a mature music student of his at Lephoi Centre without her consent.

The court further heard that Keikabile pounced on another woman in February 2016, on an unknown date, and raped her.

State Prosecutor, Mompoloki Gaboiphiwe told the court that Keikabile raped another woman on February 21, 2016.

Still in February, the court heard, Keikabile allegedly indecently assaulted two women by caressing their private parts.

All the victims are said to be Keikabile’s friends and suggestions are that the accused person committed the offenses during the music lessons.

Gaboiphiwe told the court that investigations into the matter are complete.

She asked the court to set a trial date arguing that all the necessary arrangements have been put in place for the accused person to be provided with statements typed in the format that the visually impaired understand.

“The state will call a total of eighteen witnesses in a move aimed at proving their case against the accused person beyond any measure of doubt,” revealed Gaboiphiwe.

Trial dates have been set for 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23 February 2018 and Keikabile is expected back in court on November 15, 2017 for mention and to also confirm the trial dates.

Francistown Principal Magistrate Ishmael Molobe presided over the matter while the accused person does not have a legal representative.