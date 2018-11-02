Black Prince takes shots at ATI

Popular Maun-based MC, Black Prince took to social media this week taking a swipe at ATI saying he had hoped the rapper would have changed after his short stint in rehab.

Black Prince posted on his wall “I had thought ATI going to rehab meant we will see behavioral change and professionalism.”

Come on now Black Prince, drug dependency is not something you should amuse your followers with.

We should all rally behind ATI for the talent that he is and hope he gets better – remember, we know your skeletons too Black Prince!

However, whilst Shaya is not amused with the MC’s low blow, ATI should also get his act together.

I have been told of your problematic attitude.

The both of you should grow up!