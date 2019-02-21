Black Forest fight for survival

Black Forest Coach, Reetsang Letlole, believes his team still has a chance to survive relegation from the BTC Premiership.

The team is tonight scheduled to lock horns with log leaders and league defending champions Township Rollers at Lobatse Sport Complex at 7pm.

Magoleng as they are affectionately known are sitting on position 15 of the log with 15 points.

From the 20 games they’ve played, the Mankgodi outfit have won 4, drew 3 and lost 13 games.

Rollers are leading the log with 44 points and they have lost only two games from all their outings.

Over the weekend Magoleng defeated struggling Mochudi Centre Chiefs with a solitary goal and moved one step above relegation candidates, Sankoyo Bush Bucks.

Ever since they joined the elite league Magoleng have never defeated Rollers.

In the first round of this season they lost 1-0 to Popa.

Speaking to Voice Sport this afternoon, Letlole said their victory against Magosi has boosted the boys’ confidence and they now have hope as they are technically still in good shape.

He said this is going to be a difficult and exciting encounter.

“We both need the three points. They want to increase their margin at the top and we’re also aiming for a win that will take us up to position 13. They are chasing the title and we are avoiding the relegation axe. Our opponents are very strong but they are easily breakable on their defence. They have a very good midfield and what we have to do is to win the ball in the middle of the park so that we cut their supply to strikers. We have a very good plan for this match and if the boys follow my instructions wisely we will get the much needed points,” said Letlole.

Last season Black Forest were among the top 8 teams and Letlole said they lost most of their quality players to teams that are paying better salaries.

He said they tried to replace them but their absence is still being felt.